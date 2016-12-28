The faces who left us in 2016 Previous 01 / 06 TRIFON IVANOV #3 OF BULGARIA BATTLES WITH RUDY VOLLER #13 OF GERMANY FOR THE BALL 02 / 06 Chile defender Raul Sanchez jumps to block a shot from Switzerland captain Kiki Antenen 03 / 06 Cesare Maldini 04 / 06 Head coach Stephen Keshi of Nigeria looks on 05 / 06 FIFA's Honorary President Joao Havelange is interviewed 06 / 06 FIFA World Cup Trophy Creator Silvio Gazzaniga Next

This year unfortunately saw the passing of several influential figures in the world of football: former star players like Johan Cruyff, Cesare Maldini, Stephen Keshi, Carlos Alberto, Raul Sanchez and Trifon Ivanov, as well as some other remarkable individuals who contributed to the development of the game, such as ex-FIFA President Joao Havelange and Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga, who designed and created the FIFA World Cup™ trophy.

In late November, football fans worldwide were saddened to learn that the plane carrying the players and staff of Brazilian club Chapecoense had crashed in Colombia; the tragic accident took the lives of all but three of the players on board. The global outpouring of solidarity that followed culminated in the club being awarded the 2016 Copa Sudamericana.