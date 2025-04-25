Official Mascot, Tazuni™, celebrates local Volunteers in style at first appearance on Australian soil

In July 2023, fans and teams from around the world will descend on Australian and New Zealand shores for a festival of football. The faces that will greet them at airports, stadiums, training venues and hotels will be the 5,000 strong Volunteer team of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

Following the recent launch of the Volunteer Programme for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, celebrations took place in Australia to recognise local Volunteers, and build excitement for the opportunities ahead at next year’s Tournament.

In Melbourne / Naarm, FIFA teamed up with Football Australia to celebrate the hard work of volunteers from the local community at Glen Eira Football Club. Reversing roles for a change, Matildas and club members volunteered their time to put on an event and skills training session in recognition of the Volunteers.

Bringing colour and style to the celebration was Tazuni™, the Official Mascot of the 2023 Tournament with her first official appearance on Australian soil. Much to the delight of kids, parents, and players Tazuni™ rolled up her sleeves to volunteer on the pitch, helping deliver a skills and drills session for the club.

Tazuni™ then joined forces with Alex Chidiac, Emma Checker, Jada Whyman and Elise Kellond-Knight from the Australian women’s national team, ahead of their friendly against Sweden on the weekend, to award five local volunteering heroes with FIFA Volunteer Programme jerseys.

In attendance was Victorian Minister for Sport, Tourism, and Major Events The Hon. Steve Dimopoulos, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Head of Sustainability Dr Sheila Nguyen, and Football Australia Legacy 23’ Ambassador Kate Jenkins, celebrating a team of volunteers, many who have volunteered their time and efforts for over 20 years at the club and at major sporting events.

Dr Nguyen said, “Volunteers are the lifeblood that keeps the football community alive and today we thank you and welcome you to be part of something that is, as we say Beyond Greatness, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Volunteer Programme. It is an opportunity to showcase the passion and warmth of our local communities (which is on display in full force here today) and is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get behind the scenes of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

In the spirit of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, the event was a coming together of the grassroots community and elite levels of football to celebrate the hard work of Volunteers, and garner support for the Volunteer Programme for the Tournament. Spiros Drossos and Maggie Stavros, long-time volunteers at Glen Eira Football Club, were greeted by Matildas footballer Emma Checker, and celebrated alongside local major event Volunteers Rishab Mahajan, Natalie Brotherston and Michael Jones.

Checker said, “It’s fantastic to be here and give back to the people who have given so much for this sport. Football wouldn’t exist without our Volunteers…It’s exciting to have an opportunity like the FIFA Women’s World Cup for everyone around the country to get involved in and I encourage anyone interested to apply to be part of it.”

In Brisbane / Meaanjin, FIFA Women’s World Cup COO (Australia), Jane Fernandez, joined Australian Minister for Sport The Hon. Anika Wells and Football Australia Head of Women’s Football, Sarah Walsh, to acknowledge key members of the community who exemplify what it means to go Beyond Greatness as a Volunteer.

Minister Wells stated, “One of the things that made the Sydney Olympics so memorable was the strength and vivacity of our Australian Volunteers. We have the opportunity to bring all of that experience to the FIFA Women’s World Cup that we are hosting with New Zealand next year”.

In recognition of their contributions to football and major events, Football QLD Volunteer of the Year Rebecca Ashelford, and Karen Steer, Barry Rutherford and Debbie Butler, were awarded a FIFA Volunteer Programme jersey by Minister Wells.

Just like the young players at community football clubs who will benefit from having a tournament of this size in their backyard, local Volunteers will also gain experiences and memories from this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will provide a much-needed boost to the volunteering communities across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

To apply for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Volunteer Programme, click here.