Road to FIFA eWorld Cup begins in Barcelona!

The FUT Champions Cup #1 – our first live event on the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 Global Series and road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 – is set to take place from 26 to 28 January in Barcelona!

At the three-day tournament 128 FUT Champions competitors will battle it out to try and secure one of the 16 available seats (eight for PlayStation, eight for Xbox) at the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series Playoffs. The victorious players, who qualified for Barcelona by finishing at the top of the Global Weekend League Leaderboard in November 2017, will meet in the playoffs around June 2018, with the winners feeding directly into the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 Grand Final.

Live Streaming EA SPORTS will be live streaming the full three days of action from Barcelona. Join us on the EA SPORTS Twitch and YouTube channels starting on Friday 26 January at 12pm CET. You can also follow the live stream right here on FIFA.com – official online home to the FIFA eWorld Cup.

Join Spencer and ChuBoi live Spencer Owen (Spencer FC), Chu Morah (ChuBoi), Jimmy Conrad and 2017 Grand Final commentary team Richard Buckley and Brandon Smith promise to guide you through the action in their usual lively fashion.

EA SPORTS have created a comprehensive Barcelona event overview, including a Global Series hub, tournament format breakdown and player roster,

Follow EA SPORTS' extended coverage of Barcelona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY 26 JANUARY (12:00 - 22:15 CET)

** **

12:00 | Round 1 13:15 | Round 2 14:30 | Round 3 15:45 | Round 4 17:00 | Round 5 18:15 | Round 6 19:30 | Round 7 21:00 | Round of 32

SATURDAY 27 JANUARY (12:00 - 22:00 CET)

** **

12:00 | Round of 16 (PlayStation Games 1 & 2; Xbox Games 1 & 2) 13:15 | Round of 16 (PlayStation Games 3 & 4; Xbox Games 3 & 4) 14:30 | Round of 16 (PlayStation Games 5 & 6; Xbox Games 5 & 6) 15:45 | Round of 16 (PlayStation Games 7 & 8; Xbox Games 7 & 8) 17:00 | Quarter Finals (PlayStation Game 1; Xbox Game 1) 18:15 | Quarter Finals (PlayStation Game 2; Xbox Game 2) 19:30 | Quarter Finals (PlayStation Game 3; Xbox Game 3) 21:00 | Quarter Finals (PlayStation Game 4; Xbox Game 4)