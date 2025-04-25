Register Interest for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Volunteer Programme

Be part of history! Volunteer applications are now open for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Thousands of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ volunteers are needed across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand

Volunteers will have an integral part to play in making the tournament a huge success

With almost one year to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia & New Zealand kicks off, volunteers hoping to get involved in the tournament are now able to submit early expressions of interest.

Volunteers will have an integral part to play in the success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with thousands of enthusiastic people needed to boost the workforce across Australia and New Zealand over the next 15 months.

The first opportunity to get involved is an exciting new initiative, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 long-term Volunteer Programme, where volunteers are being called upon to join the action on a long-term basis assisting the broader volunteer programme to help take the biggest women’s sporting event ‘Beyond Greatness’.

With roles starting from August 2022 and potential to continue through to the 2023 tournament, this team will be based predominantly in the FIFA Women’s World Cup offices in Sydney/Gadigal and Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau.

As well as volunteering for the tournament itself, another incredible opportunity to volunteer is for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Draw, taking place in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand on 22 October. The FWWC2023 Draw will be a globally televised event to reveal the final match fixtures for the 32 teams competing, with guests including FIFA and Confederation dignitaries, team representatives, football legends and international media.

“This is the first time a FIFA Draw has been held in this part of the world,” FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 COO (New Zealand) Jane Patterson explained.

“We will be welcoming hundreds of dignitaries from all over the world to our shores and volunteers have a big part to play, providing the spirit and energy that will help shape this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Jane Fernandez, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 COO (Australia) added: “Volunteering is embedded in the DNA of both Australian and New Zealand cultures, with volunteers playing an integral role in all major events held in our countries. We see volunteers working in our game every week and we look forward to working with them to deliver the biggest ever FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Later in the year, FIFA will be calling for thousands more volunteers needed in the nine host cities across Australia and New Zealand. These volunteers will be required to help at fan zones, stadiums, training sites, hotels, transport hubs and airports.

To be eligible to volunteer, applicants will be asked to:

Be 18 years or older

Speak at least intermediate English

Be committed to contributing to the organisation of a major global event and representing the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with pride and respect.

Specific requirements for volunteers and information on roles available will be shared later this year.

Click here to register your interest in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Volunteer Programme and be among the first to receive updates on the Programme.