Monday 28 February 2022, 21:00
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

More than a volunteer: the very heartbeat of the FIFA World Cup™

Joining the FIFA volunteer programme means doing something memorable. It means being able to say: “I made that happen.” It means providing a spark and helping to create experiences like no other, filled with amazing memories that will last a lifetime for you as volunteers, not to mention fans, Qatar and the world. But “amazing” does not just happen on its own – it happens because of people like you, who bring us together in ways we never imagined possible, creating memories that people will never forget. Creating a legacy to be proud of. Be the heartbeat of the game – now is the time for you to shine. Join us today!

A unique experience with limited-edition rewards

Volunteering at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is an unpaid experience, but an incredibly rewarding one in many other ways. You will:

  • receive a unique adidas uniform designed for the tournament;

  • have access to a global community;

  • be part of a team and learn from the world’s leading sports practitioners; and

  • receive a volunteer recognition certificate and gift.

And above all, you will be able to say that you were a part of the biggest event in football.

Would you like to be a volunteer at a FIFA tournament? For further information, please visit fifa.com/volunteer.

