Message of solidarity from 5000th volunteer trainee

This Monday, 3 October, Generoso Quiambao became the 5,000th volunteer to check in for Role Specific Training at the Volunteer Centre. Quiambao, a full-time nurse from the Philippines, will work as a Spectator Services volunteer at Lusail Stadium, embodying the dedicated spirit of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ volunteers. “I love to be a volunteer and I am always involved in volunteering activities such as beach cleaning, blood donation. This FIFA World Cup™ is another exciting chance for me to contribute back to Qatar and serve this country that has given me so much”. 160 nationalities are represented among the 20.000 volunteer force that will support the tournament across 30 functional areas. Quiambao is just happy to be a part of an event that brings together so many people from around the globe. About being the 5,000th volunteer to be trained: “Today is my lucky day! Training session was so alive, fun and informative. I am very thankful and looking forward to being in touch with cultures and people from all over the world”.