Join the FIFA Volunteer Community and hear first about the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ opportunity!

December 5 is International Volunteer Day – a moment to celebrate the heartbeat of every FIFA tournament: our volunteers. From assisting passionate fans from all over the world to supporting event operations, FIFA volunteers are at the core of unforgettable experiences on football’s biggest stages. Together, we beat as one.

With the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw complete, the countdown begins! Fans across the globe are gearing up for this historic event, and now, interested volunteer applicants based in the United States* have the opportunity to shine. This is your chance to be part of something truly iconic – at the heart of the action, helping to create a lasting legacy. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will take place from 14 June to 13 July 2025, in the United States. Volunteer applications will open in early 2025, and here’s how you can prepare to join the journey:

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

Must be a lawful U.S. resident or citizen*

Have a good command of English; knowledge of additional languages is a bonus!

Be available for the duration of the tournament, including pre-event training sessions.

Bring your passion for football, teamwork, and a friendly and proactive attitude.

Certain roles may have specific skill or experience requirements, which will be shared with you during the application process.

Join the FIFA Volunteer Community today and be among the first to receive important updates about the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and exciting future opportunities. Don’t miss your chance to help create unforgettable moments on the world stage!

For more information and to register, please visit https://volunteer.fifa.com/register .