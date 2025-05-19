Meet Izhar Bima

A familiar face for Indonesians has helped make the matchday experience as seamless as possible for fans at the FIFA U-17 World Cup™. Part of a team of volunteers that plays a vital role in the tournament's organisation, Izhar Bima is also one of the host nation’s most famous actors. The 26-year-old has appeared in two films and a host of television shows, including Anak Jalanan: A New Beginning, one of the most popular programmes on Indonesian TV and in which Bima plays Nando, a bad guy in an all-action tale about two motorbike gangs. “When people see me, they ask how I became a volunteer,” Bima told FIFA. “I just say that all they have to do is go to FIFA.com and apply. It’s amazing to be a volunteer and help fans find their way around the stadium and give them the information they need when they get here.” Bima was born in Jakarta and is a fan of Persib Bandung, a regular user of the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, which hosted matches at the tournament. His favourite club outside Indonesia is Manchester United, and football is one of his passions away from acting. “I applied to be a volunteer because I love the game, and I wanted to be part of this event. The World Cup is amazing, and I just wanted to experience this fantastic adventure.”

Bima went on to say that being an actor and a volunteer are very different, though they do have one thing in common, in that they both provide a service to people. As an actor, he entertains millions of people in Indonesia. And, as a volunteer, he helped many of his compatriots out when they visit the stadiums, not to mention the many visitors from overseas who have come to see the stars of tomorrow in action. The tournament is a childhood dream come true for the young star and a special occasion for his fellow Indonesians, who have turned out in numbers at the competition. “Indonesian people really love football,” said Bima. “It’s incredible to have the U-17 World Cup here, which is why so many people have come to see the games. Everyone watches football here. They love it.” Bima explained how being part of such a prestigious tournament in his home country is an experience he will never forget: “I think being a volunteer is amazing for younger people because we get to meet so many people. This is a new journey in our lives and we’re free to take part in it. I think every young person should try to be a volunteer.” Bima also had a message for other young people around the world: “Nothing is impossible for us. We can do it all. All you have to do is follow your dreams and they will come true.”