Homeless World Cup concludes in Oslo with two first-time champions as FIFA continues its support

The Egyptian men’s team and the Ugandan women’s team win their first Homeless World Cup crowns after 63 teams from 48 nations compete in Oslo, Norway

FIFA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Homeless World Cup last year to provide material and promotional support, including streaming matches on FIFA+

Launched in 2003, the Homeless World Cup has impacted more than 1.3 million individuals

Amid a festive atmosphere in the heart of Oslo, Norway, a groundbreaking Homeless World Cup concluded with the crowning of two first-time champions as Egypt’s men’s team and Uganda’s women’s team came out on top.

Staged for the second time since FIFA lent its official support last year, the Homeless World Cup brought 63 teams from 48 nations to the Norwegian capital. This year’s inspiring eight-day event, featuring a fast-paced, 4v4 version of football, ended with the pair of African countries triumphant in their respective finals at Rådhusplassen, Oslo’s City Hall Square.

Launched in 2003, the Men’s Homeless World Cup had never even had an African finalist before Egypt made history in the tournament’s 20th edition. They ousted holders Mexico in the quarter-finals and continental colleagues South Africa in the semis. Egypt then held on to defeat Portugal 4-3 in a gripping title-decider.

Uganda’s women made the most of their first participation in 14 years, claiming their maiden Women’s Homeless World Cup title with a semi-final win over Romania and then a scintillating 6-0 defeat of seven-time defending champion Mexico. Uganda became the first African country to win the women’s tournament since Kenya in 2011, and the third overall.

In keeping with its foundational focus on inclusivity and access, the Homeless World Cup awarded several additional trophies open to teams at all levels. The men from Costa Rica, Northern Ireland, Argentina and Sweden, along with the women from Tanzania and Sweden, claimed those honours while players from Egypt, Indonesia, Kenya and Mexico took home the top individual prizes.

Open to athletes who have recently experienced homelessness (according to their national definition) or are seeking asylum, the Homeless World Cup uses the beautiful game to foster camaraderie, community, structure, personal development and hope to those in need.

It was described as “a perfect example of how football can bring people together to challenge existing social perceptions and improve people’s lives,” by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Paris, France, last year following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Homeless World Cup Co-Founder and President Mel Young. Under the terms of that historic agreement, FIFA committed to providing promotional and material assistance – including equipment and awards – while broadcasting the tournament on FIFA+, FIFA's streaming platform.

“Sport has real power, and we have proved that it can be a force for good,” Young said at the time. “FIFA is committed to supporting those in need so a partnership between the Homeless World Cup and FIFA is natural. Longer term the impact will be very significant.”

Following the 2024 edition in Seoul, Korea Republic, the second Homeless World Cup supported by FIFA began on 23 August with the traditional and colourful players’ parade. After marching from Oslo’s Central Station to Rådhusplassen, the athletes took part in the Opening Ceremony. “Too many people lack a safe home and there is much work to do,” Oslo Mayor Anne Lindboe told the players and audience. “We stand with you. Players, you inspire us. Are you ready to play?”

Indeed they were, and a week of spirited competition ensued. As the tournament rules state no player can feature in more than one Homeless World Cup, it was a genuine once-in-a-lifetime experience for each and every athlete. More than 500 filled out the 40 men’s and 23 women’s squads, and six nations participated for the first time: Burkina Faso, Canada, Spain, Tanzania, Vietnam and Zambia.

Alongside the games, goals and celebratory atmosphere, the serious business of tackling homelessness was also a central theme. Curated by the Homeless World Cup hosts from Norway’s branch of the Salvation Army, the Cities Ending Homelessness Forum was held throughout the week at the Nobel Peace Center – across the street from Rådhusplassen – and other nearby venues. It featured seminars and panel discussions covering a broad range of topics, such as sport for social impact, women’s homelessness, housing solutions, mental health and addiction. Homeless World Cup players were participants and panelists in numerous sessions.

Since its inception in 2003, the Homeless World Cup and its individual national affiliates and partners in 70 countries have impacted the lives of 1.3 million people. It now supports more than 200,000 participants annually, aligning perfectly with FIFA’s mission to improve lives while creating community and opportunity through football.

What a wonderful week we’ve had in Oslo. Norway has delivered. The week was spectacular –full of amazing games, incredible individual performances and lots of goals, but most importantly, lots of love and humanity,” Young said following the finals.

“With everything going on in the world right now, these past eight days in Oslo have been a true testament to the spirit of people and to the spirit of the Homeless World Cup. As always, the tournament delivered as much off the pitch as it did on it.”

Mexico City will host the Homeless World Cup in 2026. It will mark the tournament’s third visit to the capital’s iconic Constitution Square after 2012 and 2018, and will come during the same year in which the North American country serves as co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.