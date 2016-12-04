Happy Birthday to you!

In our regular Sunday feature, FIFA.com presents you with some of the biggest names in football who will be celebrating their birthdays over the coming week.

4. Waldo Ponce(34) proudly defended the colours of Chile at the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa™, where he made three appearances. In 2011, he played four times at the Copa America. The commanding centre-back started out at Universidad de Chile, prior to enjoying fleeting spells at Wolfsburg (on loan) and Velez Sarsfield, with whom he claimed an Argentinian Primera Division title. He later starred for Universidad Catolica, Racing Santander and Cruz Azul. In 2013, Ponce re-signed for Universidad de Chile, but moved on to Universidad de Concepcion two years later.

5. Klaus Allofs(60) took part in the 1986 World Cup with West Germany, during which he played in all of his country’s matches up to and including the Final, scoring two goals in the group stage (against Uruguay and Scotland). In addition, he inspired Die Nationalelf to victory at UEFA EURO 1980, where he topped the scoring charts with three goals, and later participated in EURO 1984. The free-scoring striker began his career with Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he lifted two German Cups, prior to joining Cologne, where he captured another German Cup. A transfer to Marseille saw him add a French League and Cup to his CV. The attack-minded German subsequently turned out for Bordeaux and Werder Bremen, with whom he scooped a Bundesliga Crown, yet another DFB-Pokal and a UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup. During his career, Allofs finished as top goalscorer in the UEFA Cup, the Bundesliga (twice) and the German Cup. After hanging up his boots, he briefly coached Fortuna Dusseldorf.

6. Rodrigues Neto(67) represented Brazil at the 1978 World Cup, where he and his team-mates secured third place. The Minas Gerais-born full-back appeared for numerous Brazilian clubs during his lengthy career, including Vitoria, Flamengo, Fluminense and Internacional, winning several national and regional honours.

7. John Terry(36) competed for England at Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010, as well as at EURO 2004 and EURO 2012. The imposing centre-back has, save for a short loan spell at Nottingham Forest, spent his entire career at Chelsea, with whom he has amassed four English Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three English League Cups, two FA Community Shields and a UEFA Champions League crown.

8. Mohammad Al-Shalhoub(36) participated in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups with Saudi Arabia, and in three AFC Asian Cups, finishing second in 2000. A one-club man, the veteran attacking midfielder has spent the best part of two decades with Al-Hilal, with whom he has racked up five Saudi League titles, 11 Crown Prince Cups, a King Cup, a Saudi Super Cup, an AFC Champions League title, an Asian Cup Winners’ Cup and an Asian Super Cup. During the 2009/10 season, Al-Shalhoub finished as top scorer in the Saudi League.

9. Oscar Garre(60) made four appearances in Argentina’s second World Cup triumph at Mexico 1986. At club level, the defender spent the majority of his career with Ferro Carril Oeste, but also pulled on the jerseys of Huracan, Hapoel Kfar Saba and Hapoel Be’er Sheva. After moving into coaching, Garre took the reins of Atletico Rafaela and Ferro, among other clubs, as well as the Argentinian U-17 side that competed at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Mexico 2011.