Happy Birthday to you!

In our regular Sunday feature, FIFA.com presents you with some of the biggest names in football who will be celebrating their birthdays over the coming week.

20. Eduardo Vargas(27) played a key role in Chile’s double Copa America success, in 2015 and 2016, topping the scoring charts of the continental tournament both times (although he shared the honour with Peru’s Paulo Guerrero in 2015). The bustling forward also scored one goal in four matches at Brazil 2014, and is currently involved in the South Americans' qualifying campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. After starting out at Cobreloa, the Santiago native captured two Chilean league titles, a Copa Sudamericana and a Chilean Footballer of the Year award with Universidad de Chile. In 2012, he joined Napoli, where he won the Coppa Italia before embarking on loan spells with Gremio, Valencia and Queens Park Rangers. Vargas signed a permanent contract with Hoffenheim in August 2015.

21. Ian Goodison(44) helped Jamaica to qualify for their first and thus far only World Cup, at France 1998, where the Reggae Boyz picked up three out of a possible nine points. The commanding defender, who also competed at two CONCACAF Gold Cups, has played in 46 World Cup qualifying matches and boasts over 100 caps in total. He began his career at Jamaican outfit Olympic Gardens, prior to putting pen to paper with Hull City. Following a return home to turn out for Seba United, Goodison retraced his steps to England in order to play for Tranmere Rovers.

22. Yakubu(34) participated in the 2010 World Cup with Nigeria, during which he scored one goal in three matches. The dynamic striker also represented the Super Eagles at four CAF Africa Cup of Nations, finishing in third place on three occasions, and at the 2000 Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Sydney, where he found the net once. He rose to prominence at Maccabi Haifa, where he clinched two Israeli league crowns and an Israeli Cup, and later starred for Portsmouth, where he earned a second division league winners’ medal, and Middlesbrough, with whom he reached the UEFA Cup final, a match the English side lost to Sevilla. Yakubu has also pulled on the jerseys of, among others, Everton, Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Reading, Guangzhou, Al-Rayyan and Kayserispor.

23. Alan Mullery(75) was part of the England side that attempted to defend the World Cup at Mexico 1970, where he made four appearances and scored in their quarter-final clash versus West Germany. The influential midfielder had previously finished third at UEFA EURO 1968. Named English Footballer of the Year in 1975 while with Fulham, Mullery later plied his trade for Tottenham Hotspur, with whom he lifted the English FA Cup, English League Cup and UEFA Cup titles.

24. Roy Aitken(58) defended the colours of Scotland at Mexico 1986 and Italy 1990, as well as at two UEFA European U-21 Championships. The rugged centre-back played for Celtic, Newcastle United, St Mirren and Aberdeen, and he coached the last-named club for two seasons after hanging up his boots.

25. Gabriele Oriali(64) emerged victorious from the 1982 World Cup with Italy, playing in five matches – including the memorable Final versus West Germany – as Gli Azzurri landed their third global crown. The defensive midfielder also finished fourth at EURO 1980. The combative Italian spent over ten years at Internazionale, during which time he claimed two Italian Serie A and two Coppa Italia titles. In 1983, Oriali moved to Fiorentina, where he saw out the remainder of his career.