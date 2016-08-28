Happy Birthday to you!

In our regular Sunday feature, FIFA.com presents you with some of the biggest names in football who will be celebrating their birthdays over the coming week.

28. Ditmar Jakobs(63) played in six of West Germany’s matches at the 1986 FIFA World Cup Mexico™, including their defeat by Argentina in the Final. The gutsy centre-back began his career with Oberhausen, prior to starring for Borussia Berlin, Duisburg and Hamburg, where he won two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup and a European Cup.

29. Ramon Diaz(57) was part of the golden generation of Argentinian footballers who lifted the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1979. Playing alongside Diego Maradona, the clinical striker finished top scorer at the tournament with eight goals, a tally that earned him the adidas Golden Boot award. After establishing himself in the senior squad, he took part in Spain 1982. At club level, the La Rioja-born forward started out at River Plate, where he claimed four Argentinian League titles, but it was in Italy that he rose to wider prominence, first at Napoli and then at Avellino, Fiorentina and Inter Milan, where he bagged a Serie A crown. He then moved to Monaco, where he held aloft the Coupe de France. He subsequently returned to River Plate, where he added another Primera Division title to his CV and topped the Argentinian scoring charts, before seeing out the remainder of his playing days with Yokohama Marinos, where he again finished top scorer in the league. A move into coaching saw the astute Argentinian lead River Plate to six league crowns, a Copa Libertadores and a Supercopa Libertadores in three different spells with the club. Diaz also took charge of San Lorenzo, whom he guided to a national league title, Oxford United (England), Independiente and Club America (Mexico). In 2014, he was named coach of Paraguay, whom he steered to two Copa America contests. The former international resigned from that role in June 2016.

30. Mehdi Mostefa(33) participated in Brazil 2014 with Algeria, helping his country to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time. The holding midfielder had previously competed at the 2013 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. Mostefa has played all of his club football in Ligue 1, with Valence, Sete, Nimes, Ajaccio, Lorient and current club Bastia.

31. Schumacher(41) represented Brazil at three consecutive FIFA Futsal World Cups, reaching the final at Guatemala 2000, finishing third at Chinese Taipei 2004, and finally lifting the trophy on home soil in 2008. His record in the prestigious event reads 25 goals in 24 matches.

1. Daniel Sturridge(27) has developed into one of England’s most talented players over the past few years, a status that led to him being selected for Brazil 2014, where he scored one of the Three Lions’ two goals, but still could not prevent them from suffering an early exit. This year, at UEFA EURO 2016, the sprightly attacker notched a late winner against Wales which helped England to qualify for the Round of 16, where they were knocked out by Iceland. As a younger man, the dynamic Englishman netted twice at the 2012 Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in London, and took part in the UEFA European U-19 and U-21 Championships. After starting out at Manchester City, where he spent three seasons during which he played in just a handful of matches, he signed for Chelsea, where he landed a Premier League title, two FA Cups and a Champions League title. In 2013, Sturridge put pen to paper with Liverpool, with whom he reached the UEFA Europa League final last season.

2. Andreas Moller(49) turned out for Germany at three successive World Cups: Italy 1990, where he lifted the trophy, USA 1994 and France 1998. In addition, the attacking midfielder earned a runners-up medal at the 1987 U-20 World Cup and at EURO 1992, and a winners’ medal at EURO 1996. He turned professional at Eintracht Frankfurt, but made his name at Borussia Dortmund, where he picked up two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup, two German Super Cups, a Champions League title and an Intercontinental Cup during two separate stints with the club. The Frankfurt native later pulled on the jerseys of Schalke, where he lifted two German Cups, and Juventus, where he captured a UEFA Cup. After hanging up his boots, Moller took the reins of Viktoria Aschaffenburg and then fulfilled the role of assistant coach of Hungary at EURO 2016.