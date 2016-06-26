Happy Birthday to you!

In our regular Sunday feature, FIFA.com presents you with some of the biggest names in football who will be celebrating their birthdays over the coming week.

26. Maxime Bossis(61) competed for France at three FIFA World Cup™ tournaments in a row, at Argentina 1978, Spain 1982 and Mexico 1986, where Les Bleus finished third. In total, the versatile full-back played in 15 matches on football’s greatest stage, scoring one goal. He also starred in five games at UEFA EURO 1984, where a legendary France team enjoyed continental glory for the very first time. At club level, Bossis pulled on the jerseys of Nantes, where he claimed three French League titles, a Coupe de France and two French Footballer of the Year awards, and of Racing Paris.

27. Gokhan Inler(32) represented Switzerland at South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, as well as at UEFA EURO 2008. After starting out in his homeland at Aarau and FC Zurich, where he won two Swiss Championships, the tenacious midfielder turned out for Udinese for four seasons and then for Napoli, where he added two Italian Cups and an Italian Super Cup to his CV. In August 2015, Inler signed for Leicester City, with whom he landed a memorable English Premier League title nine months later.

28. Hans Sarpei(40) was part of the Ghana team that secured a maiden qualification for the World Cup in 2006. Four years later, the defender repeated the feat, booking a berth at South Africa 2010, where the Black Stars just missed out on a spot in the semi-finals, following an incredible finish to their quarter-final with Uruguay. He also took part in three CAF Africa Cup of Nations, finishing third in 2008 and second in 2010. Sarpei spent his entire club career in Germany, with Fortuna Cologne, Duisburg, Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke, where he lifted the DFB-Pokal.

29. Junior(62) played a total of 10 matches for Brazil at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, scoring one goal against Argentina. The technically sound left-back also earned a runners-up spot at the 1983 Copa America and participated in the 1976 Olympic Football Tournament. He turned professional at Flamengo, where he bagged four Brazilian League titles, a Brazilian Cup, a Copa Libertadores and an Intercontinental Cup, prior to trying his luck in Italy with Torino, where he was named Serie A Player of the Year, and with Pescara. After moving into coaching, Junior took up the reins at Flamengo and Corinthians.

30. Merete Pedersen(43) donned the colours of Denmark at two FIFA Women’s World Cup™ tournaments, at USA 1999 and China 2007. The prolific goalscorer also competed in the first-ever Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, in 1996 in Atlanta, and in three UEFA Women’s Championships (in 1997, 2001 and 2005). During her club career, Pedersen starred for Odense (Denmark), Siegen (Germany) and Torres Calcio (Italy).

1. Chung Haewon(57) performed for Korea Republic at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul and at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. The clinical striker also played in five matches and scored two goals as the Koreans reached the final of the 1988 AFC Asian Cup, which they eventually lost to Saudi Arabia. The Asian forward made his name at Busan, racking up three K-League titles, a K-League top scorer award and an AFC Champions League crown during his time at the club.