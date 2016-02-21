Happy Birthday to you!

In our regular Sunday feature, FIFA.com presents you with some of the biggest names in football who will be celebrating their birthdays over the coming week.

21. Richard Morales(41)donned the colours of Uruguay at the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan™, where he played in two matches and found the net once. The powerful forward also competed at the Copa America in 2001 and 2004, helping his team to finish third at the latter tournament. At club level, Morales rose to prominence with Nacional, with whom he secured three Uruguayan League titles, prior to pulling on the jerseys of Osasuna (Spain), Malaga (Spain), Gremio (Brazil), LDU Quito (Ecuador) and Fenix (Uruguay).

22. Juninho Paulista (43) lifted the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, and reached the final of the 1995 Copa America. In 1996, the gifted attacking midfielder picked up a bronze medal at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament in Atlanta. After turning professional with Sao Paolo, where he won the Copa Libertadores, Supercopa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana and Intercontinental Cup, he starred for Middlesbrough, Atletico Madrid, Vasco da Gama, where he landed a Brazilian League title, and Flamengo. In 2002, the crowd-pleasing playmaker returned to Boro, helping them to capture the English League Cup. Juninho later turned out for Celtic, Palmeiras and Sydney FC.

23. Pedro Monzon(54) made four appearances for Argentina at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, scoring one goal and receiving a red card in the Final versus West Germany. The no-nonsense defender had previously participated in the 1988 Olympic Football Tournament in Seoul. He started out at Union de Santa Fe, but made his name at Independiente, where he amassed two Argentinian Championships, a Copa Libertadores and an Intercontinental Cup. The robust centre-back also plied his trade for Ecuadorian giants Barcelona SC, Huracan, Quilmes, Peruvian side Alianza Lima, Atletico Tucuman and Chilean outfit Santiago Wanderers. Once his playing days were over, Monzon moved into coaching, taking the reins of several clubs, including Independiente, Chacarita Juniors, Veracruz and San Martin de Tucuman.

24. Rafael Gordillo(59) represented Spain at the 1982 and 1986 World Cup, as well as at three UEFA European Championships, reaching the final in 1984. The effective wingback enjoyed early success with Real Betis, lifting the Copa del Rey in 1977. After a transfer to Real Madrid, where he claimed five Liga titles, another Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups and a UEFA Cup, the 1980 Spanish Footballer of the Year moved back to Betis for a three-year spell and then saw out the remainder of his career with Ecija Balompie.

25. Morten Wieghorst(45) lifted the 1995 King Fahd Cup (precursor to the FIFA Confederations Cup) with Denmark, playing in two matches – including the final versus Argentina – and scoring a goal against Saudi Arabia in the group stage. The dynamic midfielder later reached the quarter-finals of France 1998, where the Danes were eliminated by Brazil. He began his career in his homeland with Lyngby, with whom he clinched a Danish Superliga title and a Danish Cup, before exporting his skills to Dundee and then Celtic, where he added a Scottish League crown and Scottish League Cup to his CV. In 2002, he put pen to paper with Brondby, where he collected a Danish Championship, two Danish Cups and a Danish Player of the Year award. After hanging up his boots, Wieghorst coached Nordsjaelland, inspiring his charges to two Danish Cup wins, and the Danish U-21 side. He worked briefly as Michael Laudrup’s assistant at Swansea City, and subsequently returned home in 2014 to take charge of Aarhus.

26. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(43) played for Norway at France 1998, where the Scandinavians reached the knockout stages in what was the country’s most recent World Cup appearance, and at EURO 2000. The clinical striker started out at Norwegian outfits Clausenengen and Molde, where his goalscoring record earned him a move to Manchester United. In 11 seasons at Old Trafford, he bagged numerous pieces of silverware, including six English Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a UEFA Champions League crown, an Intercontinental Cup and three FA Community Shields. The 1996 Danish Footballer of the Year, who established a reputation of “supersub” after regularly coming off the bench to net crucial goals, was also part of the United team that competed at the 2000 FIFA Club World Cup. As a coach, Solskjaer led the Red Devils’ reserve side and then Molde to a number of trophies. Following a subsequent spell at the helm of Cardiff City, he returned to Molde in 2015.