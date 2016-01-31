Happy Birthday to you!

In our regular Sunday feature, FIFA.com presents you with some of the biggest names in football who will be celebrating their birthdays over the coming week.

31. Muller(50) made ten appearances and scored two goals for Brazil at three successive FIFA World Cup™ tournaments: Mexico 1986, Italy 1990 and USA 1994, where the Seleção emerged victorious. The creative forward turned professional in his homeland with Sao Paolo, where he won two Brazilian League titles, four Sao Paulo State League titles, two Copa Libertadores crowns and two Intercontinental Cups, and finished top of the Brazilian scoring charts. The Campo Grande-born attacker later amassed several national honours with Palmeiras and Cruzeiro. Abroad, Muller pulled on the jerseys of Italian clubs Torino and Perugia, as well as Japanese outfit Kashiwa Reysol.

1. Kevin Kilbane(39) played four times for the Republic of Ireland team that reached the Round of 16 at Korea/Japan 2002, after his nation had missed out on France 1998. The versatile left-footer started out at Preston North End, where he landed the English third division title, prior to wearing the colours of West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Everton, Wigan Athletic, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Coventry City.

2. Roar Strand(46) was part of the Norway XI that made history by reaching the knockout stages of France 1998, the last time that the Scandinavians competed on the World Cup stage. The resilient midfielder also appeared at the 2000 UEFA European Championship in the Netherlands and Belgium – Norway’s sole appearance at the continental tournament. Aside from a one-season loan at Molde, Strand remained a loyal servant to Rosenborg for 21 years, during which time he collected 16 Norwegian League titles and five Norwegian Cups.

3. Ernie Brandts(60) was part of the Netherlands’ golden generation that invented ‘Total Football’ and lost the World Cup Final of Argentina 1978 to the host nation. The towering defender played in four matches at the tournament, grabbing two goals against Austria and Italy. After beginning his career with De Graafschap, he signed for PSV Eindhoven, with whom he claimed two Dutch Championships and a UEFA Cup. The Dutchman later turned out for Roda JC, Maastricht and Belgian side Germinal Ekeren. Brandts subsequently moved into coaching, taking the reins of a number of teams in the Netherlands, Tanzania and Rwanda.

4. Mathew Leckie(25) took part in the 2014 World Cup with Australia, making three appearances in the group stage. A few months later, the enterprising forward held aloft the 2015 Asian Cup, a tournament to which he contributed fully. The Australian front man initially made his name at Adelaide United, before packing his bags for Germany, where he played for Borussia Monchengladbach, FSV Frankfurt and present club Ingolstadt. Last season, Leckie was part of the Ingolstadt side that gained promotion to the Bundesliga.

5. Carlos Tevez(32) participated in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups with Argentina, as well as in the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup, where he and his team-mates reached the final. The dynamic striker starred at the 2001 FIFA U-17 World Cup and the 2004 Men’s Olympic Football Tournament, where he finished as top goalscorer and La Albiceleste secured their first victory at that level. The Buenos Aires native has also taken part in four Copa America contests, reaching the final in 2004, 2007 and 2015. At club level, he rose to prominence at Boca Juniors, with whom he clinched an Argentinian League title, a Copa Libertadores, a Copa Sudamericana and an Intercontinental Cup. There then followed a move to Corinthians, where he bagged a Brazilian Championship and piqued the interest of West Ham, who secured his signature in 2006. The all-action Argentinian then enjoyed spells with Manchester United, winning two English Premier League titles, an English League Cup, a UEFA Champions League crown, a FIFA Club World Cup and an FA Community Shield, and with Manchester City, where he added a Premier League title, an FA Cup and a Community Shield to his CV. After joining Juventus and capturing two Italian Serie A titles, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup, he decided to return to his first and current club, Boca Juniors. Named South American, Argentinian and Brazilian Footballer of the Year three times, two times and once respectively during his career, Tevez has already earned winners’ medals in the national league and cup during his second stint with the Buenos Aires heavyweights.