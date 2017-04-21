Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu dies aged 44

Former England international Ugo Ehiogu has died aged 44

The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Rangers defender suffered a cardiac arrest at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground, where he was the U-23 coach, on Thursday

The four-time England international passed away in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning

Ehiogu, who was the U-23 coach at Spurs, was capped four times by England.

"Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club," said Tottenham's head of coaching and development John McDermott. "Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable."

Ehiogu started his professional career with West Bromwich Albion in 1989 before moving to Aston Villa in 1989, where he lifted two League Cups. After nearly ten years at Villa Park, Ehiogu moved to Middlesbrough in 2000, where he again claimed the League Cup, before featuring for Leeds United, Rangers, and Sheffield United.