FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ Volunteer Programme Launches

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ will take place from 20 May to 11 June 2023 across different host cities in Indonesia, and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) is thrilled to announce the launch of the volunteer programme on International Volunteer Day (5th Dec). Close to 1,500 volunteers will get the opportunity to work across functional areas in stadiums, training sites, airports, and hotels, to help deliver the first FIFA tournament to be held in Indonesia. Volunteers provide invaluable assistance to the participating teams, spectators, FIFA staff and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) in various areas including transport, accreditation, media, guest operations and spectator services among others. “Volunteers are the heartbeat of every tournament, and it is our pleasure to officially invite you to be part of the volunteer programme. You will get a chance to experience the tournament from the inside and learn more about how a major international sporting event is organized. You will join our great team, and we will work together for the future of football in Indonesia," said Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Project Lead Maaike Ira Puspita. To qualify, applicants must: