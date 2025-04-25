FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ Volunteer Programme Launches
The FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ will take place from 20 May to 11 June 2023 across different host cities in Indonesia, and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) is thrilled to announce the launch of the volunteer programme on International Volunteer Day (5th Dec). Close to 1,500 volunteers will get the opportunity to work across functional areas in stadiums, training sites, airports, and hotels, to help deliver the first FIFA tournament to be held in Indonesia. Volunteers provide invaluable assistance to the participating teams, spectators, FIFA staff and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) in various areas including transport, accreditation, media, guest operations and spectator services among others. “Volunteers are the heartbeat of every tournament, and it is our pleasure to officially invite you to be part of the volunteer programme. You will get a chance to experience the tournament from the inside and learn more about how a major international sporting event is organized. You will join our great team, and we will work together for the future of football in Indonesia," said Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Project Lead Maaike Ira Puspita. To qualify, applicants must:
be 18 years or older by 20 March, 2023
be living in Indonesia
speak at least intermediate level English; speak Bahasa fluently for some roles
be available during the tournament period (20 May – June 11)
be able to complete an interview and attend all required training sessions
be responsible and enthusiastic
be committed to contributing to the organisation of a major global event and representing the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ with pride and respect.
Applications are now open for those interested to apply for a volunteer role. Registration will only be open until 5 February 2023. The FIFA Volunteer Program encourages and welcomes people from all backgrounds, don’t let this unique opportunity pass!
Would you like to be a volunteer at a FIFA tournament? For further information, please visit fifa.com/volunteer.