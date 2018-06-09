FFK president Fadil Vokrri passes away

Fadil Vokrri, the president of the Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK), has passed away at the age of 57.

The former Partizan Belgrade, Nimes and Fenerbahce forward played at international level for Yugoslavia in the 1980s and was named the country's best player in 1987. Born in Pristina, he started his playing career at his hometown club where he forged a reputation as one of the best players to emerge from the Balkans.

His legacy extends beyond his playing days, as he was head of the FFK when Kosovo became FIFA's 210th member association in 2016, at the 66th FIFA Congress.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his sadness at Vokrri's passing.

"I am very saddened by this news and on behalf of the worldwide football community, and on my behalf, I express my deepest condolences to Fadil Vokrri's family," President Infantino said. "He has been a pioneer in many ways; by achieving a great international career, by playing in different clubs and different high level leagues at a time when it was not as common as today. And, also, by laying the foundations for the recognition of Kosovo as a FIFA member association.