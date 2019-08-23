Fans' Favourites

We ask fans to share their favourite content each week

The top five submissions are revealed here

Share your stories using the hashtag #WeLiveFootball

Football is nothing without fans. The beautiful game is so popular around the world because of its unique ability to bring people together.

So we want to know what's on your mind each week. Which videos do you keep coming back to? Or has there been a fascinating feature on your favourite team or player that deserves wider viewing? Submit your thoughts via social media with the hashtag #WeLiveFootball, and we'll pick the top ones to showcase here.

This week Carli Lloyd wowed with her field goal-kicking chops while Carlos Vela chopped down each and every San Jose defender in his way. Find those videos and more below, submitted by our FIFA Fan Movement.

Vela scorches San Jose

From Joseph Adakurugu (Chile) Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela is a man on a mission in Major League Soccer. This season he's scored a staggering 26 goals and chipped in 15 assists, already surpassing the combined league record set by Sebastian Giovinco four years ago. The Mexican forward put on a masterclass on Wednesday with this goal against San Jose Earthquakes, shared by vancouver100football.

Indomitable Corinthians

From Hezekiah Chigorimbo (South Africa) Not only is no current team in world football hotter than Corinthians, no team has ever been. Tichchigorimbo took notice of the team's 28th consecutive victory this week, the longest streak ever in men's or women's football. Since their last defeat in March, they've scored 96 goals while conceding just eight.

Lyon's kingdom grows

From María Laura Arce (USA) It isn't often these days that women's club football juggernauts Lyon hoist a trophy for the first time. But that's exactly what the six-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners did in the International Champions Cup, defeating North Carolina Courage 1-0 in the pre-season tournament's finale. Maluarce brings us the celebration that followed.

Lloyd from long range

From Jewel Ramos (USA) Anyone who remembers Carli Lloyd's iconic long-distance goal during the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™ won't be too surprised by what happened when she visited the Philadelphia Eagles of the USA's National Football League. Watch Lloyd nail this 55-yard field goal, a distance that even the NFL pros struggle with. Thanks to bsrocks8 for sharing.

Emotional entrance