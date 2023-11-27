FIFA Fan Festival at FIFA World Cup 2026™ empowers people to become lifesavers with CPR training

FIFA and American Heart Association will bring initiative to FIFA Fan Festival™ in Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia and New York New Jersey Fan Zone

Fans will be able to take part in interactive CPR experiences from 11 June to 19 July and become lifesavers

Initiative in line with FIFA Medical’s commitment to health programmes that leave legacy beyond tournaments

As part of the FIFA Fan Festival™ offering at the FIFA World Cup 2026™, FIFA and the American Heart Association will give people the opportunity to learn hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) through an interactive activity designed to help build life-saving confidence and preparedness in communities across the United States.

From 11 June to 19 July, the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers Mobile CPR Unit will appear at the FIFA Fan Festival in Atlanta, Dallas and Philadelphia, welcoming thousands of supporters from around the world during the tournament celebrations. The CPR Unit will also appear at the New York New Jersey Bronx Fan Zone from June 13 to June 14.

The initiative will be delivered in close collaboration with the FIFA Medical Subdivision, reflecting FIFA’s wider commitment to using its competitions as a platform to make a positive social and public health impact. Besides enjoying live match screenings, entertainment and cultural activities, fans will be able to find out how to recognise a cardiac arrest, practise hands-only CPR and understand how immediate action can help save lives.

Every year, more than 350,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside hospital in the United States. With immediate CPR, survival chances improve dramatically. At the FIFA World Cup 2026, fans will get the opportunity to turn into lifesavers, as FIFA Medical and the American Heart Association aim to empower more people with the confidence to respond in an emergency.

“Football has a unique ability to unite communities across cultures and generations,” said FIFA Medical Director Dr Andrew Massey. “By incorporating hands-only CPR training into the FIFA Fan Festival experience, we are giving fans the opportunity to come away from the tournament with more than just memories – they will be able to leave with the confidence to help save a life during a cardiac emergency.”

The American Heart Association, a global leader in resuscitation science and education, is bringing its Nation of Lifesavers movement to a FIFA event for the first time. The organisation’s work focuses on increasing public awareness and providing more people with the knowledge and conviction to act during the critical early moments of a cardiac emergency.

“By offering hands-only CPR instruction at the FIFA Fan Festival, thousands of people can join the Nation of Lifesavers and help more communities feel prepared to take action when every second counts,” said Nancy Brown, the American Heart Association’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to ensuring more people are trained, confident and ready to act as lifesavers in a cardiac emergency.”