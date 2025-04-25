'Family from around the world’ share their experience of historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Qatar 2022 is being described as the best World Cup ever

The volunteers were the largest team at the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East

International Volunteer Day fell on a FIFA World Cup™ matchday for the first time

The biggest-ever activation of volunteers for a FIFA World Cup™ came together from across the world to help deliver an exciting and historic Qatar 2022™.

There was an overwhelming response to the call for volunteers for the tournament, with a record 420,000 registrations to take part in the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup™. After 58,000 interviews, 20,000 people were chosen to deliver the celebration of a lifetime.

The tournament was historic thanks largely to the FIFA volunteers who brought it to life with their professionalism and passion.

The 20,000 volunteers at Qatar 2022™ hailed from 150 different countries and shared a single goal: to bring joy to everyone at the tournament.

Diana, a Spectator Services Volunteer from Indonesia, and her smile and positive vibes were felt by everyone who had the chance to interact with her at Education City Stadium.

“First you need to have the joy inside yourself, then you are able to spread to others,” Diana said.

Qatar 2022™ also brought together volunteers including Gregor and Sherif, who met on the bus while travelling to Al Bayt Stadium – and instantly bonded.

“He is showing me around Qatar,” said Gregor, 21. “I already invited him to visit my country Slovenia next summer.”

Meanwhile, events veteran Hubert from Germany was making new friendships and rekindling old ones. Now 76, he believes the mix of ages is what makes the volunteering team strong. “The young ones bring the power and energy, and we bring the experience,” Hubert said. As Shameel from Kerala, India summed up: “We are making a family here that that comes from around the world.”

Sumayya and Shams performed the ultimate juggling act at Qatar 2022™, caring for a newborn baby and two “very active toddlers” while they volunteered.

Having waited eagerly for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ while living in the country, neither was going to pass up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the event. Plus, they were also setting an example to future generations.

“Children who see their parents volunteering are much more likely to believe in the value of working to help others,” Sumayya said.

History was being made wherever you looked at Qatar 2022™. From Stéphanie Frappart becoming the first woman to referee a finals match, to the 172 goals that made it the highest scoring FIFA World Cup™ ever, to the almost six billion social media engagements for the tournament. And FIFA’s Volunteer Community were standing out too. A total of 1.28 million hours were volunteered at Qatar 2022™, with each volunteer clocking up an average of 64 hours.

A special group of volunteers from Qatar and the region added to the electric FIFA World Cup™ atmosphere by throwing a big Arab celebration in every stadium. The ‘Hayhum’, which in Arabic means “You are welcome here”, noisily showcased the wonders of local, Arab and Islamic culture to visiting fans from around the world. As Hussain, the Hayhum Team Leader Volunteer, explained: “We want people to know our culture.”

For the first time, International Volunteer Day (5 December) fell on a FIFA World Cup™ matchday. It was the perfect excuse for 10 FIFA World Cup™ ambassadors to show their appreciation for the FIFA volunteers’ work.

In the run-up to International Volunteer Day, volunteers at the Qatar 2022™ uniform distribution centre enjoyed an unforgettable day at work when three sporting superstars joined them as colleagues. France 1998 FIFA World Cup™ winner Marcel Desailly, Ivorian icon Yaya Touré and Qatari World and Olympic high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim swapped their sporting kits for volunteer uniforms as they helped out for a day at the busy centre. And the legends also learned a thing or two about the day in the life of a FIFA volunteer.

The dedication and enthusiasm of FIFA’s volunteers made Qatar 2022™ the roaring success it was, and their contribution did not go unnoticed by the FIFA World Cup™ Ambassadors. “You are the reason why our beautiful sport inspires millions of people,” said former Mexico striker Luiz Hernandez, while Jordanian comedian Wessam Qutob praised the volunteers’ “contagious” energy. England great David Beckham said: “Each and every one of you played a major part.”

But it was FIFA President Gianni Infantino who, when speaking at the Volunteer Celebration Event, held at the FIFA Fan Festival on Doha’s famous Corniche, summed up the volunteers’ contribution most concisely. “Congratulations,” he said. “You are the heart and soul of the World Cup.