Dele Alli highlights future hopes in revealing podcast

Dele Alli lifts the lid on the milestone moments of his career so far and his desire to capture the top prizes in football in a revealing episode of the FIFA PlayOn Podcast, available from 17 February.

Speaking alongside fellow guest, North London rapper Wretch 32, the midfielder reflects on vivid memories of his life in football in the latest instalment of the podcast, hosted by Universal Music Group’s global chart-topping artist Liam Payne and co-hosted by sports broadcaster Jaydee Dyer.

In a relaxed conversation that ranges as broadly as his six-song selection – which includes artists such as 50 Cent and Amy Winehouse – Dele looks back on his early years at MK Dons before his move to Tottenham Hotspur, where he claimed the PFA Young Player of the Year award in successive seasons.

“When I won the Young Player of the Year award, the next year I wanted to be the Player of the Year,” says the 24-year-old, who remains as hungry for success as ever. “I just want to achieve as much as I can in football. That’s always my focus… I want to start winning trophies and be a part of something.”

Dele also speaks about the experience of representing England, including at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, where the team reached the semi-finals. “Seeing how the country came together and supported us was crazy. It was a big moment,” he reminisces.

Dele also reveals: - The match that he believes changed his life - What it is like to play in front of no fans due to the current restrictions - The emotions behind Tottenham’s memorable European nights - His perspective on rivalries in football - How music is a major part of his pre-match routine - How he still wants to be a rapper