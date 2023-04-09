‘Unity Beat’ launched as FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ celebrates 100 Days to Go

Today marks 100 Days to Go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ kicks off with New Zealand against Norway at Eden Park, followed by Australia against Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia

The tournament’s unique ‘Unity Beat’ was unveiled by hundreds of fans across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand

The countdown to kick-off in the biggest women’s sporting event in the world is officially on, with today, Tuesday 11 April, marking 100 Days to Go until the ball starts rolling at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. To celebrate this exciting milestone, the tournament’s unique ‘Unity Beat’ was unveiled at events in Sydney/Gadigal and Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau, while the tournament’s Last-Minute Sales Phase opened at FIFA.com/tickets.

Beyond Greatness at the FIFA Women's World Cup™ 00:30

The Unity Beat – a powerful chant that will be a sound and symbol to celebrate greatness throughout the tournament – will be an inclusive and consistent part of the fan experience at the first-ever 32-nation FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Unity Beat captures the energy of the upcoming tournament and women’s football and was created with the inspiration and assistance of fans from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, said: “With just 100 Days to Go until the tournament kicks off, we are thrilled to be unveiling the Unity Beat, a sound that we believe will become synonymous with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.” “When the Unity Beat plays in each of the tournament’s nine welcoming host cities, fans from all over the world will know that’s it’s time to join in and create a truly unforgettable atmosphere. From the streets to the stadiums, the Unity Beat will be a call to action for supporters to unite and remember the one thing that has brought them all together – football.”

Introducing the 'Unity Beat': the official chant of the FIFA Women's World Cup 00:52

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023, with the opening match to feature New Zealand’s Football Ferns against 1995 winners Norway at Eden Park. The Final will be held at the tournament’s largest venue, Stadium Australia in Sydney/Gadigal, a month later. Fans must register for a FIFA Ticketing Account to be able to access tickets. Supporters seeking more information about ticketing should visit FIFA.com/tickets – the only destination to secure tickets. Single match passes start at just AUD/NZD $20 for adults and AUD/NZD $10 for children. Tickets in the Last-Minute Sales Phase will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and are subject to availability. Ticket inclusive hospitality packages are currently on sale at FIFA.com/Hospitality, with offers still available for all 64 matches of the tournament.