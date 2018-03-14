Provisional suspension of football official Marco Polo Del Nero extended for 45 days by independent Ethics Committee 

On 15 December 2017, the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee provisionally banned the President of the Brazilian FA (CBF), Mr Marco Polo Del Nero, for a duration of 90 days. Today, the chairperson has decided to extend this provisional suspension for an additional period of 45 days. During this time, Mr Polo Del Nero will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level. The extension of the ban will commence tomorrow, 15 March 2018.