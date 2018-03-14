Provisional suspension of football official Marco Polo Del Nero extended for 45 days by independent Ethics Committee 

On 15 December 2017, the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee provisionally banned the President of the Brazilian FA (CBF), Mr Marco Polo Del Nero, for a duration of 90 days. Today, the chairperson has decided to extend this provisional suspension for an additional period of 45 days. During this time, Mr Polo Del Nero will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level. The extension of the ban will commence tomorrow, 15 March 2018.
This decision was taken at the request of the chief of investigation of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Polo Del Nero, pursuant to art. 85 par. 1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics. This request accompanied the submission of the final report to the adjudicatory chamber, which has today also decided to open adjudicatory proceedings.