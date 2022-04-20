Joyce Cook to assume Senior Advisor role for FIFA

FIFA’s Chief Social Responsibility and Education Officer Joyce Cook has announced that she will assume a new role as a Senior Advisor, working primarily with FIFA on the delivery of an independent safe sports entity. In this new role, she will build on a wide range of achievements during her time with the organisation to date, including the initial implementation of the FIFA Forward Programme, as well as leading all of FIFA’s human rights, safeguarding and climate action programmes. Following a distinguished career championing equality, accessibility and inclusion in sports, Joyce Cook joined FIFA in November 2016, initially as Chief Member Associations Officer. In September 2019, she was appointed as FIFA’s first-ever Chief Social Responsibility and Education Officer. “I have been proud to play my small part in FIFA’s reforms, working with talented, passionate and dedicated friends and colleagues across the organisation,” said Joyce Cook. “Taking the chance to reflect on FIFA’s achievements since 2016, I am proud of the significant steps we have taken to date to ensure that both children and adults at risk are safeguarded and protected from harassment and abuse across the game. “A big thank you to all my teammates for their kindness, support and friendship, and to the FIFA President and Secretary General for their continued trust in me.” FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura added: “On behalf of FIFA, I would like to thank Joyce for her unbridled commitment, passion and dedication over the past five-and-a-half years. Joyce leaves a legacy of far-reaching and long-lasting sustainable diversity and inclusion reforms that are firmly enshrined. I look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role and wish her well in her future endeavours.” Joyce Cook will conclude her current role at the Home of FIFA on 30 April 2022, before returning to the United Kingdom to take up the senior advisory role to oversee FIFA’s efforts in establishing an independent, multi-sports, multi-agency international entity to investigate abuse cases in sport. A recruitment process is ongoing in relation to the important role involving corporate social responsibility and an announcement will follow in due course.