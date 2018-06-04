Football official Osiris Guzman banned from all football activities for 90 days by independent Ethics Committee 

The chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee has provisionally banned the President of the Dominican Republic Football Association (FEDOFUTBOL), Osiris Guzman, for 90 days. The duration of the ban may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days. During this time, Mr Guzman will be banned from all football activities at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other). The ban comes into force immediately.