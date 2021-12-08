FIFA.com
Media Release

Wednesday 08 December 2021, 11:00
Five member associations in race to host FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™

  • High level of interest from member associations

  • Bids to be submitted to FIFA by 30 January 2022

Nearly three months on from the thrilling end of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™, FIFA has received registrations from five member associations interested in hosting the next edition of the tournament in 2023, namely:

  • Colombian Football Association

  • Bahrain Football Association

  • United Arab Emirates Football Association

  • Seychelles Football Federation

  • The Football Association of Thailand

The five member associations represent three confederations, which confirms that the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, first played in Rio de Janeiro in 2005, has now reached even greater heights.

The member associations will now have until 30 January 2022 to submit their bids to FIFA. The FIFA Council is expected to appoint the host of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 in 2022.

