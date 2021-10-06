Bidding process for FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™ now open

FIFA has today invited all its member associations to express their interest in bidding to host the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™. The bidding process is kicking off just over one month after the most recent edition of the tournament concluded in Russia, featuring a record number of goals – 302, with an average of 9.44 per match.

Taking place biennially, the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ sees 16 nations compete on the international stage. Member associations interested in hosting the event, which brings together the best beach soccer players from across the globe, have until 29 October 2021 to submit their declaration of interest.