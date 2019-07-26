Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Abu Bakarr Kabba

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Abu Bakarr Kabba, a former football official affiliated to the Sierra Leone Football Association, guilty of having accepted and received bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kabba were initiated on 11 July 2018 and stem from an extensive investigation into various international matches (attempted to be) manipulated for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal. This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA through its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Kabba had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, and banned him for five years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr Kabba.