Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Manuel Dêndê

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Manuel Dêndê, former president of the São Toméan Football Association (FSF), for four years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Dêndê guilty of having violated art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition. As a consequence, he has been banned as stated above and fined CHF 75,000.