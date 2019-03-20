Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Kokou Hougnimon Fagla

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Kokou Hougnimon Fagla, a referee and football official affiliated to the Togolese Football Association, guilty of having accepted bribes to manipulate an international friendly match in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Fagla were initiated on 27 March 2018 and stemmed from an extensive investigation into various international matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes. This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA over several years through its Integrity Department and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Fagla had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 3,000 has been imposed on Mr Fagla.