Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Jose Maria Marin

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Jose Maria Marin, the former president of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) and former member of several FIFA committees, guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Marin related to various bribery schemes, in particular during the 2012-2015 period, in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL, Concacaf and CBF competitions.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Marin had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1 million has been imposed on Mr Marin.