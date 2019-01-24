Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ibrahim Chaibou

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committeehas found Mr Ibrahim Chaibou, a former international referee, guilty of having taken bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.
As a consequence, Mr Chaibou has been banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Mr Chaibou.
The decision was notified to Mr Chaibou on 22 January 2019, the date on which the ban came into force.