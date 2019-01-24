Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ibrahim Chaibou

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committeehas found Mr Ibrahim Chaibou, a former international referee, guilty of having taken bribes in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

As a consequence, Mr Chaibou has been banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Mr Chaibou.