Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens adjudicatory proceedings against African football officials

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, under its chairman Hans-Joachim Eckert, has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against Kirsten Nematandani, former President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Jonathan Musavengana, former official of the Zimbabwe Football Association, and Banna Tchanile, former coach of the national team of Togo, based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber.

The investigations concerning Mr Nematandani, Mr Musavengana and Mr Tchanile were conducted by Djimrabaye Bourngar, deputy chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, and the final report was passed to the adjudicatory chamber on 17 August 2016.

In the course of the proceedings, the officials will be invited to submit their positions, including any evidence with regard to the final report of the investigatory chamber (art. 70 par. 2 of the FIFA Code of Ethics) and may request a hearing (art. 74 par. 2 of the FCE).