Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee bans Jeffrey Webb for life

The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee chaired by Mr Hans-Joachim Eckert has banned Mr Jeffrey Webb, former President of CONCACAF, Vice-President of FIFA and President of the Cayman Islands Football Association, for life from all football-related activities on a national and international level. The ban comes into force immediately.

The investigations against Mr Webb were opened on 27 May 2015 and were conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, following an indictment by the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York. The final report was transmitted to the adjudicatory chamber on 26 April 2016, which opened formal adjudicatory proceedings on 4 May 2016.

On 23 November 2015, Mr Webb pleaded guilty at the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, to one count of racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy. The adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee found Mr Webb guilty of violations of article 13 (General rules of conduct), 15 (Loyalty), 18 (Duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting), 19 (Conflicts of interest) and 21 (Bribery and corruption) of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE).