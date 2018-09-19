Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee bans former football officials

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned the following individuals for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level: Mr Aaron Davidson, former board chairman of the North American Soccer League (NASL) and former president of Traffic Sports USA, a sports marketing company; Mr Costas Takkas, a former CONCACAF official and attaché to the former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb; and Mr Miguel Trujillo, a former FIFA match agent and owner of sports consulting companies.

The investigation against Mr Davidson was opened on 28 May 2015, based inter alia on a press release from the United States Department of Justice one day earlier.

On 20 October 2016, Mr Davidson pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of wire fraud. His guilty plea related, amongst others, to schemes in which he offered bribes in exchange for securing contracts for the media and marketing rights of football tournaments.

The investigation against Mr Takkas was opened on 27 May 2015, based inter alia on a press release from the United States Department of Justice issued on the same day.

On 24 May 2017, Mr Takkas pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy. His guilty plea related, amongst others, to schemes in which he received bribe payments on behalf of the former CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb, in exchange for awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights for football tournaments.

The investigation against Mr Trujillo was opened on 6 April 2016, based inter alia on a press release from the United States Department of Justice issued on 8 March 2016.

On 8 March 2016, Mr Trujillo pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy in connection with his participation in several schemes to bribe football officials.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Davidson, Mr Takkas and Mr Trujillo guilty of having violated art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. As a consequence, the officials are banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level. Additionally, a fine of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on each of the three above-mentioned officials.