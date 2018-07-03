Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee bans football official Venold Coombs

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Venold Coombs, the President of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF), for two years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The investigation into Mr Coombs was opened on 9 June 2016 and focused on the resale of tickets for the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™. The investigatory chamber analysed allegations that Mr Coombs had sold tickets purchased by the SVGFF and by him personally, in his capacity as a FIFA standing committee member, for a profiteering mark-up.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Coombs guilty of having violated articles 21 (Bribery and corruption), 19 (Conflicts of interest) and 15 (Loyalty) of the FIFA Code of Ethics. Mr Coombs is therefore banned for two years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. A fine in the amount of USD 40,000 has also been imposed on Mr Coombs.