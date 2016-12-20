Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee opens proceedings against Amos Adamu

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against Amos Adamu, former president of the West African Football Union and former member of the CAF and FIFA Executive Committees, based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber.

The investigations against Mr Adamu conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, were opened on 9 March 2015 and the final report was passed to the adjudicatory chamber on 2 December 2016. In the final report, the investigatory chamber recommends a sanction of a two-year ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports and any other) and a fine of CHF 20,000 for violations of arts 13, 15 and 19 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE).

The adjudicatory chamber under its chairman Hans-Joachim Eckert has studied the report carefully and decided to institute formal adjudicatory proceedings against Mr Adamu.

In the course of the proceedings, the party will be invited to submit his position including any evidence with regard to the final report of the investigatory chamber (art. 70 par. 2 of the FCE), and may request a hearing (art. 74 par. 2 of the FCE).