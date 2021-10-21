FAQ & How to contact us

1. Representation agreements entered into prior to 16 December 2022: Representation agreements concluded prior to 16 December 2022 remain entirely unaffected, whether a Transaction occurs post 16 December 2022 or post 1 October 2023 only. However, such agreements may not be extended. in practice, this means that the FFAR doesn’t apply to such contracts (for example in relation to the amount of commission, duration, etc.). Example: An intermediary entered into a club-intermediary representation agreement on 1 July 2022. It complies with the relevant intermediaries’ regulations and all applicable laws. It provides that the intermediary will provide intermediaries services to the club on any future sale of the registration rights of their players for a period of 5 years. For those intermediary services, the intermediaries is entitled to a commission of 20% of any transfer compensation. This representation agreement is still valid until its original expiration date and its content does not breach the FFAR. The relevant intermediary regulations and governing law of the contract shall apply. Further, the Agents Chambers doesn’t have jurisdiction for potential claims connected with that representation agreement. 2. Representation agreements entered from 16 December 2022 up to 30 September 2023: For representation agreements entered into from 16 December 2022 up to 30 September 2023, the following principle applies: Up to 30 September 2023, such agreements remain unaffected by the FFAR. If a transaction (e.g., registration of player, renegotiation of an employment contract, etc.) connected to that representation agreement occurs up to 30 September 2023, the FFAR will not impose limitations (e.g., on an agreed commission) and the FIFA Agents Chambers will not have jurisdiction. Example: An intermediary entered into a club-intermediary representation agreement on 3 January 2023. It complies with the relevant intermediaries’ regulations and all applicable laws. That agreement provides that the intermediary will provide intermediaries services to the engaging club on negotiating an employment agreement regarding a certain player. This transaction is completed on 20 January 2023. For those intermediary services, the agreement establishes that the intermediary is entitled to a commission of 20% of the player remuneration. This representation agreement is still valid and its content does not breach the FFAR. The relevant intermediary regulations and governing law of the contract shall apply. Further, the Agents Chambers doesn’t have jurisdiction for potential claims connected with that representation agreement. As from 1 October 2023 (and therefore also for transactions occurring as from then), such a representation agreement has to be compliant with the FFAR. This means that its terms have to be amended so that they become compliant with the FFAR. In particular, the agreed commission rate must be brought in compliance with the FFAR. Likewise, as from 1 October 2023, the relevant football agent services may be provided only by agents holding a licence as per the FFAR. Example: An intermediary entered into a club-intermediary representation agreement on 3 January 2023. It complies with the relevant intermediaries’ regulations and all applicable laws. That agreement provides that the intermediary will provide intermediaries services to the engaging club on renegotiating an employment agreement regarding a certain player and it provides for a commission of 20%. The relevant transaction is completed on 1 November 2023. In order to avoid a breach of the FFAR, the following must occur: In order for that intermediary to continue providing football agent services, they need to obtain a licence as per the FFAR and amend the representation agreement to be compliant with the FFAR as from 1 October 2023. Specifically, the commission must be brought to compliance with the service fee cap as per the FFAR. 3. Representation agreements entered as from 1 October 2023: All representation agreements concluded as from 1 October 2023 have to fully comply with the FFAR. For disputes arising from representation agreements with a sufficient international dimension (as defined in the FFAR), concluded as from 1 October 2023, the Agents Chamber in principle has jurisdiction.