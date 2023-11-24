The FIFA and ECA Legal Conference: Football Contracts, originally scheduled for 23 and 24 November 2023 at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, has been postponed. Due to the exceptional level of interest shown in the event, by both clubs and individuals, the number of requests for accreditation has far outstripped the original planned capacity. While this positive feedback surpassed all expectations, it also meant that FIFA and ECA had to take the decision to postpone the conference to 2024, at a date and location to be confirmed. The rescheduling of the conference will ensure that ECA and FIFA will be able to accommodate all legitimate requests so that participants can fully engage and benefit from the discussions and presentations planned. The additional preparation time will also allow to accommodate everyone's interest in what will be a unique and exciting event. Further information on a new date and location for the FIFA & ECA Legal Conference: Football Contracts will be communicated in due course.