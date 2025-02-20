Relaunched and expanded FIFA Innovation Programme to drive new advancements in football

Originally established in 2021, the FIFA Innovation Programme provides companies with a unique opportunity to leverage FIFA’s expertise and network and to benefit from structured testing and evaluation in applying their own products to football. The programme has been expanded to deliver new advancements both on and off the pitch, and companies can now present their innovations to FIFA by means of a concise and visual process on the new platform. This strategic initiative underscores FIFA’s commitment to advancing the game through research, development and innovation.

Within the framework of the FIFA Innovation Programme, FIFA periodically publishes challenges detailing specific requirements that address a need within the game. Providers can pitch their solutions under one of those specific innovation challenges or one of the listed priority areas, such as professional development, player health, sustainability or fan engagement. Providers whose pitches are deemed to meet the relevant criteria may then be given the opportunity to further demonstrate the value of their proposal through a structured project framework. “FIFA is always looking to improve the game. Expanding the FIFA Innovation Programme opens doors for collaboration with industry leaders, start-ups and innovators worldwide. This initiative reinforces our commitment to using new technologies and ideas to make football more modern, sustainable and enjoyable for all,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “By championing innovation, we aim to advance the game and future-proof football for generations to come,” said FIFA Director of Innovation Johannes Holzmüller. “We are openly calling on innovators, start-ups and industry leaders to present their ideas to FIFA through the FIFA Innovation Programme so that we can collaboratively develop the sport and improve the football experience for all stakeholders.” More information about the FIFA Innovation Programme can be found here.