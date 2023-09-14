Peer-Reviewed Football Research: A Comprehensive Collection contributed to technology at the FIFA Women's World Cup™

All technological innovations used at the FIFA Women's World Cup™ underwent thorough scientific evaluations to ensure their integration into the game has positive benefits.

The Topical Collection on Football Research is part of the drive to ensure that football research is peer-reviewed and made publicly available to the benefit of the football community.

The collection consists of peer-reviewed papers and an executive summary which identifies ongoing research in the football technology space.

Harnessing technology in football to reshape the way that the sport is both presented and perceived, as well as unlocking greater efficiency for football’s administration, was one of the core goals of FIFA’s vision 2020-23. Simultaneously, FIFA’s role has been to facilitate the cost-effectiveness of those tools and ensure they are accessible globally to mark a uniform improvement of the football experience around the world – both for players, and for fans.

The symbiotic relationship between football, industry, and academia is deepening, creating opportunities to develop every facet of the game. The combination of new technology, research-led approaches, and football expertise is cultivating an environment where ideas can be developed, assessed, and implemented faster than ever. It is important to ensure that the implementation of these ideas benefit football globally and are supported by scientific evidence. Over the last decade, FIFA and the International Sports Engineering Association (ISEA) have collaborated on a number of projects. The Topical Collection on Football Research in the Sports Engineering Journal was a natural progression of this relationship. The primary objective behind this initiative was to capture and present the most recent research advancements in football while also raising awareness about upcoming topics in the field within academic, industry, and public circles. The collection contains 14 papers that address current challenges and highlight recent scientific and technological developments in football, such as game analysis and player tracking technologies, officiating technologies, and football-surface, -player and -environment interaction.

