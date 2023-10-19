Highlights of the FIFA Quality Programme Conference & Research Symposium 2023

FIFA hosted its annual Quality Programme Conference and Research Symposium which acts as a gathering and information point for stakeholders in the football industry on 18 and 19 October. Professionals and experts from technology providers, test institutes, academia, federations, leagues and football clubs come together to engage in impactful discussions and contribute to the development of the sport. The FIFA Quality Programme offered attendees the opportunity to receive updates on the programme and stay informed about the latest standards and developments in football. The Research Symposium focused on sharing the latest football-related research, aiming to enhance the sport by democratizing technology and using it to create a safer environment and make it more accessible to all. “The FQP conference is a great way to stay up to date with the latest developments in football innovation and technology, and a fantastic opportunity to meet and engage leading experts in football technology from both academia and industry. Working in the Member Associations division, it enables me to identify, discuss, and evaluate concepts which may become services and solutions for our Member Associations at a later stage. This is particularly true when looking at many technologies which have first been tested in FIFA competitions by the FTI sub-division and are now becoming more and more accessible for everyone,” said Hans Thies, Member Associations Development Solutions Service Manager at FIFA. Through panel discussions, workshops, presentations, and interactive sessions, participants had the chance to share their knowledge, present research findings, and address emerging challenges faced by the football community. It is an event which aims to inspire, promote best practices, and shape the future of football by facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange among industry stakeholders.