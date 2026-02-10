FIFA Quality Programme announces PlayerData as a FIFA Preferred Provider for Player Tracking

FIFA is happy to announce PlayerData as a FIFA Preferred Provider for Player Tracking within the framework of the FIFA Quality Programme for Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS). This two-year agreement recognises PlayerData as an industry leader, with expertise contributing to the development of technical standards for EPTS.

What is the FIFA Preferred Provider scheme?

A FIFA Preferred Provider (FPP) is a company with extensive experience and expertise in the tracking-technology industry. As part of the initiative, FPPs commit to carrying out research and development for the wider football community in close collaboration with FIFA. Any findings are made publicly accessible with a view to enhancing knowledge and understanding of tracking technologies throughout the industry.

Becoming a FIFA Preferred Provider