FIFA Pitch Research Project field day held at University of Tennessee

FIFA World Cup 2026™ experts, turf scientists and groundskeepers attend two-day workshops in Knoxville, Tennessee

Event also attended by host nation delegates of upcoming FIFA World Cup™

“The world is really going to see something that is going to blow them away,” says FIFA Senior Pitch Management Manager Alan Ferguson

While billions of fans across the globe delight in the diversity and vibrant distinctions between the teams, players, fans and Host Cities during the most expansive and inclusive sporting event in human history, one element of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026™ must be homogeneous, uniform and pristine: the pitches. The quality must fit the historic occasion, and there is no room for variation or idiosyncrasy on the grass. The ball must roll the same indoors and out, and must bounce in Boston, just as it does in Monterrey.

The mission to achieve this ambitious continent-wide consistency began five years ago when the FIFA Pitch Management Team partnered with renowned programmes at the University of Tennessee and Michigan State University to research, develop, deliver and maintain perfect pitches for 16 stadiums, 84 training sites and 178 practice fields across North America. The FIFA Pitch Research Project, which also included the provision of pitches for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, is unprecedented in scope and scale.

Little more than 100 days before the 48-team, 104-match extravaganza kicks off on 11 June in Mexico City, the FIFA Pitch Research Project reached a final yet significant preparatory milestone in Knoxville, Tennessee. There, at the end of February, FIFA personnel were joined by project members, turf specialists and groundskeepers from across Canada, Mexico and the United States – the three host nations – for the two-day FIFA Pitch Management Research Field Day.

At the same time, delegates from the host nations were offered access to the facilities and experts at the University of Tennessee before attending the opening Field Day at the Knoxville Convention Center. The progress made over the past five years will have a significant impact on major upcoming events and football’s near-term future.

“It would be absolutely remiss of me not to thank each and every one of you that have been with us over the last three and a bit years’ journey as we build towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” FIFA Senior Pitch Management Manager Alan Ferguson said as he welcomed guests to Knoxville. “And here we are – one team just a few months before the (FIFA) World Cup. It’s going to be a hell of a show. The world is really going to see something that is going to blow them away.”

FIFA Executive Director of Infrastructure and Technical Services Kaj Heyral said: “This journey started several years ago, with clear and ambitious objectives: to deliver consistent, world-renowned playing surfaces across three countries, 16 stadiums, and obviously a large number of training sites. And yeah, across multiple climate zones. Achieving this level of uniformity at such scale is obviously super unique, and it would not be possible without the expertise and the local community, and the collaboration and the commitment of all the people and participants here in the room.”

The Field Day opened on 25 February with reflections on the past year from the FIFA Pitch Management Team and then an update on the coordinated research activities supporting pitch performance across venues led by Tennessee’s Dr. John Sorochan, Distinguished Professor of Turfgrass Science and Management. Sorochan was a student at Michigan State during the development of the pitch used inside the Pontiac Silverdome at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™, which featured the first indoor matches in competition history.

Attendees then were split into two different tracks: one for stadiums and the other covering team training sites and base camps. The former took part in workshops covering ceremony operations, stadium-specific setup and learnings from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™; the latter training site selection and operations, as well as how the relationship between groundskeepers and pitch venue managers developed during the Club World Cup.

The opening day concluded with a combined Q&A led by Mr Ferguson, Mr Heyral, FIFA Senior Pitch Manager David Graham, FIFA Head of Pitch Infrastructure Ewen Hodge and FIFA Senior Manager, Training Pitch Management Weston Appelfeller.

“Thanks to strong research and excellent collaboration over the recent years, I think we have aligned on best practices for grass selection, for turf forming and pitch construction and designs,” said Mr Heyral. “So (on) the pitch structure side of things, I think we are in a good place. We actually started pitch construction in a few stadiums already, and I can see the pictures on a daily basis so well done, everyone.”

On 26 February, those on the stadium track covered pitch maintenance and operational standards, managing supplemental lighting systems in stadium environments, pitch testing, and the responsibilities and role of Stadium Pitch Venue Managers. The training site and base camp group covered pitch testing, aesthetics (mowing, lines and overall appearance), pre-tournament pitch protection, and the use of stadium technology on training pitches. Day 2 concluded with roundtable discussions, remarks and a Spanish Q&A covering venues and logistics in Mexico.

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said the FIFA Pitch Research Project, and the school’s partnership with FIFA and Michigan State, has been “a great experience” and represented “an opportunity for us to advance work that makes such a real difference.”

She added, “Overseeing an effort of this scope and complexity is no small feat, especially across three countries, varied climates and dozens of stadium facilities. And to FIFA – thank you for your confidence, your trust. It’s humbling for us. You’re trusting us to push the boundaries and provide evidence-based research that’s never been done before.