FIFA to introduce enhanced football intelligence at FIFA World Cup 2022™

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, FIFA will share the most modern insights, metrics and performance data in tournament history with the worldwide TV and online audience, together with the participating teams and their players. Developed by the FIFA High Performance team and led by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, the enhanced football intelligence service will offer new and exciting metrics to enrich the coverage and analysis of every game at the FIFA World Cup 2022™. Every match will have its own unique set of in-match and post-match enhanced football intelligence visuals presented as augmented reality and traditional graphics. These new statistics break down each area of the game into fine detail and provide operational definitions and multiple video examples to clearly define each action. This will enable an analysis not only of what happens on the ball, but also the movements and interactions around and off the ball for teams and players when they are both in and out of possession.