FIFA, African Union Sports Council and CAF share insightful discussions on safeguarding

Webinar focused on safeguarding protocols for competitions

Session was attended by some 55 representatives from the three institutions

Discussions were part of ongoing efforts to promote safer sporting environments across the African continent

FIFA, the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) and CAF recently held a joint webinar that focused on safeguarding protocols for competitions. The session formed part of the ongoing efforts to promote safer sporting environments across the African continent and to share international best practices.

In recent years, FIFA has developed a comprehensive safeguarding protocol aimed at enhancing both prevention and response mechanisms to mitigate risks across its competitions. World football’s governing body was pleased to welcome webinar participants from across the African sports community, all of whom are devoted to creating safer, inclusive and respectful environments – especially for children, young people and other vulnerable individuals.

The primary objective of the event was for FIFA representatives to share their expertise with a view to supporting the AUSC in identifying and adapting relevant safeguarding elements to its unique context. In addition, CAF presented practical examples to illustrate how safeguarding protocols are implemented in its competitions.

The session brought together approximately 55 participants, including members of the AUSC Technical Committee for the African Games, which oversees the organisation and management of the continental events.

The committee includes representatives from government ministries responsible for sport, national and regional sports movements, civil society organisations, university and school sports bodies, as well as academic institutions. Amongst the main points on the agenda were the importance of establishing clearly defined safeguarding procedures during competitions, key areas to consider when developing safeguarding measures for sports events and the need for safeguarding frameworks to be adapted to the various local and regional contexts.