Creating safe spaces for all: FIFA organises safeguarding workshops in Morocco, England and Paraguay

Part of the FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma, the residentials sought to create a stronger safeguarding culture with a view to better protecting everyone who plays football

Learning focused on enhancing case management skills and understanding the complexities of a victim-centred approach

Over 100 FIFA Member Associations were represented across the three workshops

For millions of individuals around the world, playing football provides an opportunity to have fun, make friends, learn life skills and live out their dreams. And, whatever level they play at, amateur or elite level – all of them have the right to enjoy the game in a safe and supportive environment.

With a view to strengthening and professionalising safeguarding standards across football, the FIFA Safeguarding & Child Protection Department launched the FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma in 2021. Developed in conjunction with The Open University, together with global safeguarding experts, practitioners and academics in the field, the diploma has helped to raise safeguarding standards across FIFA Member Associations worldwide.

In recent months, FIFA has held three residentials in as many continents for learners enrolled on the current edition of the diploma, with the courses delivered in English, French and Spanish respectively. Despite being universal in their scope, the workshops featured a special focus on children and vulnerable adults.

In May, 75 learners – from across all six confederations – took part in the English-language residential at St. George’s Park, The Football Association’s national football centre, in Burton upon Trent. The workshop followed a similar format to the one held at the FRMF, with presentations given by safeguarding experts representing The Football Association, UNICEF UK, Manchester City and the Lancashire County Football Association, plus a survivor of abuse in football and a specialist from a trauma support group. The workshop also involved panel discussions with nominated FIFA learners.

One of the highlights of the residential programme was a day trip to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, with the club organising a host of activities including presentations and discussions on safeguarding topics, as well as a stadium tour.

French-speaking FIFA learners were hosted by the Moroccan Football Association (FRMF) at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, which is home to the FIFA Africa Office, in Rabat in June. The 24 learners comprised representatives from FIFA Member Associations spanning three confederations: CAF, Concacaf and UEFA, plus one participant from the West African Football Union.

The residential included presentations delivered by safeguarding experts from City Football Group, the FRMF, CAF and Moroccan non-governmental organisation Bayti, which provides services for children at risk. Other experts from across North Africa contributed to the programme, while learners visited a local professional club that specialises in youth development.

“Thank you to FIFA, the experts and The Open University for their support and for putting together a programme that enabled us to improve our knowledge while getting a taste of Moroccan culture. I look forward to putting everything I’ve learned into practice, safe in the knowledge that I’ll be able to count on everyone’s support,” said course participant Yacine Maude Mackita, who represented the Gabonese Football Federation.

Chancelvie Staline Ngoteni from the Congolese Football Association added: “During the workshop, I learned a lot from others’ experiences, and the event has given me the tools to go away and plan what we as an association need to do over the next six months.”

Last but not least, the Spanish-language workshop saw 11 learners representing FIFA Member Associations from across Concacaf, CONMEBOL and UEFA come together at the headquarters of football’s governing body in South America in Luque, Paraguay, between 30 June and 4 July. During the workshop, learners watched a video message from FIFA Council member María Sol Muñoz Altamirano and were given a presentation on case management by an expert from Save the Children’s Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean. The workshop was also attended by child rights and safeguarding specialists from Costa Rica and Spain.

In addition, the Safeguarding Manager at the Chilean National Olympic Committee shared some lessons learned, while a delegate representing the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office for a Good Future for Youth and the Protection of the Right to Sport explained how sports policies can enhance the right of athletes to be protected from harassment and abuse in their sporting activities.

The workshop programme also featured the participation of survivors of abuse in sport, with an Argentinian basketball referee who survived sexual harassment sharing his story. Furthermore, course participants heard all about the challenges involved in and the lessons learnt from the case management practice of fellow learners who serve as safeguarding focal points in football in their respective countries (Argentina, Colombia and Peru).

One of the most eagerly anticipated parts of the Spanish-speaking residential was the trip to the Paraguayan Football Association’s high-performance centre for youth national teams. During the visit, course participants got a first-hand insight into the association’s efforts to create a safer football ecosystem by investigating safeguarding incidents and providing victims with care and support.