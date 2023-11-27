Le Stade de Miami fait ses adieux à la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2026™ au terme d’un festival de 10 buts.

de la phase de groupes jusqu’au match pour la troisième place, rassemblant 449 157 spectateurs pour un taux de remplissage de 99,5 %.

Le dernier match y a offert des adieux mémorables avec la victoire 6-4 de l’Angleterre face à la France lors du match pour la troisième place. Il s’agit de la rencontre la plus prolifique jamais disputée au Stade de Miami et de la cinquième (ex æquo) de l’Histoire de la Coupe du Monde.

La prestation héroïque du Cap-Vert face à l’Argentine restera l’un des plus grands moments de l’Histoire de cette enceinte.

Le Stade de Miami a clôturé son programme de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA 2026™ de manière extraordinaire avec la victoire de l’Angleterre 6-4 face à la France lors du match pour la troisième place. Les 64 478 spectateurs d’une rencontre disputée à guichets fermés ont assisté à un festival offensif et à un spectacle exceptionnel.

À la mi-temps de ce match – qui se classe au cinquième rang (ex æquo) des rencontres les plus prolifiques de l’Histoire de la Coupe du Monde de la FIFA™ –, l’Angleterre menait déjà 4-0. Au retour des vestiaires, la France a ensuite entamé une formidable remontée pour revenir à 4-3, avant que l’Angleterre ne scelle définitivement sa victoire grâce à un penalty de Bukayo Saka, auteur d’un triplé, et à un superbe exploit individuel de Jude Bellingham en fin de match.

Kylian Mbappe’s brace for France made him the top scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 22 goals. It also took his tally to 10 goals in eight outings in North America. The only men with more in a World Cup are Sandor Kocsis with 11 for Hungary in 1954 and Just Fontaine with 13 for France in 1958. Germany’s Gerd Müller scored 10 in 1970.

The packed crowd stayed in their seats long after the final whistle to show their appreciation to the players for a game which really had everything and for the neutral supporters was the perfect conclusion to five weeks of fantastic sporting entertainment.

Miami Stadium, in Miami Gardens, hosted seven matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026: four group-stage fixtures, one round of 32 tie, a quarter-final and the bronze final.

The venue drew a combined attendance of 449,157 across those seven matches, filling 99.5% of its 64,478 tournament capacity, and the fans were treated to plenty of great action with an average of nearly four (3.86) goals a game.

The venue's FIFA World Cup story opened on Monday, 15 June, when Saudi Arabia and Uruguay shared the points in a 1-1 draw in front of 62,764 fans. The result meant Saudi Arabia had opened their two most recent World Cup campaigns unbeaten against South American opposition, having defeated Argentina 2-1 to begin their Qatar 2022 tournament.

Another huge crowd returned on Sunday, 21 June, to see Uruguay held to a 2-2 draw by Cabo Verde in Group H. Kevin Pina's goal was also Cabo Verde's first ever at a World Cup.. The fixture further stood out as the first in World Cup history to feature two 40-year-olds on the pitch together, with goalkeepers Vozinha of Cabo Verde and Fernando Muslera of Uruguay both having celebrated that milestone birthday.

Scotland travelled to South Florida ahead of their Group C clash with Brazil – their Tartan Army fans winning friends and boosting bar revenues in South Beach. On the field, Brazil scored three goals without reply. Vinícius Júnior's goal made him the first Brazilian to score in all three group matches since Ronaldo and Rivaldo both achieved the feat at Korea/Japan 2002.

The group phase at the venue was rounded off on Saturday, 27 June, in front of another sold-out crowd, as Colombia and Portugal played out a goalless draw in a tightly contested Group K meeting. James Rodríguez's became Colombia's all-time leading World Cup appearance-maker, with 11 outings for his country.

Miami Stadium's knockout-phase action began in style on Friday, 3 July, when defending champions Argentina needed extra-time to see off a remarkably determined Cabo Verde 3-2. The match brought two records for Lionel Messi, who became the first player to feature in the knockout stage of six World Cups and the first to reach 30 appearances in the competition's history. At the other end, Vozinha, at 40 years and 30 days old, became the first African player aged 40 or older to appear in a World Cup knockout match. The game will be remembered for Sidny Lopes Cabral’s wonderful curling shot to make it 2-2 in extra-time before Argentina grabbed a winner, ending the resistance of the FIFA World Cup debutants.

Le quart de finale disputé dans cette même enceinte, le samedi 11 juillet, a lui aussi rendu son verdict au-delà des 90 minutes réglementaires, l’Angleterre s’imposant 2-1 face à la Norvège. Auteur d’un doublé, Jude Bellingham est devenu à cette occasion le premier joueur anglais à inscrire deux buts lors de deux matches consécutifs à élimination directe en Coupe du Monde. Malgré tout, ce revers est venu couronner le meilleur parcours de l’Histoire de la Norvège dans la compétition. Ses supporters ont tenu à rendre un vibrant hommage à leurs héros en réalisant leur désormais célèbre « Viking Row ».