Site officielwww.fft.tj
Addresse
14/3 Ayni Street,
734 025 DUSHANBE
Tajikistan
Téléphone: +992-44/620 8181
infos:tajikfootball@yahoo.com
Fax: +992-44/620 8282
Organisation
Président
Rustam EMOMALI
Vice Président
Alisher URUNOV
Dilshod JURAEV
Khurshed MIRZO
Secrétaire Général
Furkatzhon AKHMEDZHANOV
Trésorier
Hasan MUBOROV
Responsable Médias/Communication
Faridun SALIEV
Directeur technique
Uvaydo DAVLATBEKOV
Entraîneur sélection masculine
Gela SHEKILADZE
Entraîneur sélection féminine
Mubin ERGASHEV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alisher URUNOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Rustam ABDULLOEV
Coordinateur Arbitres
Rustam ABDULLOEV
Coordinateur Futsal
Bakhtovar MELIKOV
