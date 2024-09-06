FIFA.com

Fédération Tadjike de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fft.tj

Addresse

14/3 Ayni Street,

734 025 DUSHANBE

Tajikistan

Contacts

Téléphone: +992-44/620 8181

infos:tajikfootball@yahoo.com

Fax: +992-44/620 8282

Organisation

Président

Rustam EMOMALI

Vice Président

Alisher URUNOV

Dilshod JURAEV

Khurshed MIRZO

Secrétaire Général

Furkatzhon AKHMEDZHANOV

Trésorier

Hasan MUBOROV

Responsable Médias/Communication

Faridun SALIEV

Directeur technique

Uvaydo DAVLATBEKOV

Entraîneur sélection masculine

Gela SHEKILADZE

Entraîneur sélection féminine

Mubin ERGASHEV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alisher URUNOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Rustam ABDULLOEV

Coordinateur Arbitres

Rustam ABDULLOEV

Coordinateur Futsal

Bakhtovar MELIKOV

Tadjikistan Classement
